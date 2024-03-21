(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank will weigh the need to adjust its neutral interest-rate stance at next month’s meeting, according to Assistant Governor Piti Disyatat, amid rising bets that policymakers are edging closer to a rate cut.

“It’s hard to prejudge the decision right now, but whatever is being considered is more like a recalibration rather than an easing cycle to support the economy because the economy is actually recovering,” Piti said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Friday.

The central banker made the remarks three weeks from the April 10 rate meeting against the backdrop of rising expectations that Bank of Thailand will deliver its first interest-rate cut in four years, as early as next month. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had been pressuring the BOT to cut borrowing costs that are at a decade-high to support an economy that he had said was in a crisis.

Economists including those from Standard Chartered Plc and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl are penciling in a rate cut in April while 10-year bond yields are also pricing in Thailand’s pivot to monetary easing after a one-year tightening campaign to rein in inflation. The central bank has so far resisted repeated calls to loosen policy settings.

Piti thinks the market is still “split” on the rate path, highlighting BOT’s economic assessment that “the softness has passed and in the near term, there is actually a cyclical pickup in growth.” The key growth risk that the central bank was watching out for was the impact of delayed budget spending, he said.

“So the first question is to decide whether there is actually a need to recalibrate neutral,” stance, Piti said. “And if there is one, then the timing is the second issue; whether what would be the appropriate timing of the recalibration.”

The latest remarks by Piti elicited varying interpretations from economists, with Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd’s Krystal Tan describing it as “quite balanced” while Kasikorn Research Center’s Burin Adulwattana read the signal as still hawkish. StanChart’s Tim Leelahaphan saw it as an indication of an approaching shift to easing.

“The central bank signaled that there is a scope to cut the policy rate if the economic performance comes in softer than expected,” Burin said, referring to Piti’s remarks on Friday. “We can’t feel the sense of urgency from the comments. So, we expect the first cut to take place in June rather than in April.”

Consumer prices printing negative since October was cited by Srettha as evidence of waning demand in the economy. While the BOT had explained the spell of disinflation as an effect of government subsidies, other indicators also pointed to sluggish demand.

Factory output has shrunk for more than a year, while business sentiment has deteriorated for five straight months since October. Thailand’s automobile sales slumped to a 29-month low in January, as banks rejected about 50% of total auto loan requests amid alarming household debt levels. That’s contributed to Thailand’s GDP expansion remaining the slowest among Southeast Asian peers.

“I would think it is reasonable to assume the readiness to cut rates, especially as the BOT has maintained that the current rate is at a neutral level,” said StanChart’s Tim. “We maintain our view and expect the first cut of 25 basis points in April,” he said.

The Thai central bank shifted to a “neutral” policy stance in September after delivering its eighth straight quarter-point hike to bring the key rate to 2.5%, with Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput then signaling that the key rate will remain at current levels “for a while.”

Still, a 5-2 vote for standing pat at the February review — the first split decision in nine meetings — shows that some rate-setters have turned dovish.

The delay of the 2024 budget approval by two quarters is “quite a significant drag” on the economy, estimated at about 0.8% of gross domestic product, Piti said.

Thai lawmakers are expected to pass on Friday a nearly $100 billion annual spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year, clearing the way for Srettha’s administration to ramp up public investment. The budget, which has been delayed since October last year during a transition to the new government, is expected to provide a prop to growth through fiscal steps.

“At some point, the BOT is likely to recalibrate their definition of what the neutral rate is. However, there are no clear signs this will necessarily happen in April,” ANZ’s Tan said, adding that policymakers probably want to assess first the impact of budget disbursement starting April. “While April is certainly going to be a live meeting, as things stand, I think the BOT will be a bit more patient,” she said.

The baht fell as much as 1.2% against the dollar on Friday, among the worst-performers in the region, before trading 1% weaker at 2:13 p.m. local time.

Piti said the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts this year will narrow the rate differential with Asian countries, including Thailand, and that, together with economic recovery would give “some support” for the currency. The recent baht weakness “has not posed a particular problem in terms of stability or in terms of growth,” he said.

Asked about the government’s calls for a rate cut, the central banker said the “input is useful and valued.”

“I think everybody understands that we just want to deliver on our mandate of price stability, sustainable growth and financial stability; and everybody respects the operational independence that we have in terms of the monetary policy setting,” Piti said.

