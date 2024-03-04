(Bloomberg) -- Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was acquitted in a case related to her role in spending 240 million baht ($6.7 million) to publicize her then government’s infrastructure projects.

A Supreme Court panel found Yingluck and other defendants not guilty of any wrongdoing in implementing the public relations campaign in 2013. The National Anti-Corruption Commission’s charge was that Yingluck and others had violated procedures in approving and selecting the contractors for the program.

This was not the only legal headache for Yingluck, the first and only female prime minister of Thailand since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. She fled the country in 2017 rather than face jail for a costly rice policy during her time as premier that ended in a 2014 coup.

Her brother and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced to eight years in jail on his return from a 15-year self exile in August. King Maha Vajiralongkorn commuted Thaksin’s sentence to one year, and the government subsequently granted him a special parole citing his old age and illness.

Thaksin’s homecoming was seen as part of a deal with the military establishment that ousted him and Yingluck.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.