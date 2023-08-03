(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s constitutional court sought more time to review a petition against a parliament move last month to bar pro-democracy leader Pita Limjaroenrat from seeking renomination as prime minister.

The top court called for more details regarding the petition and set Aug. 16 as fresh date to consider the plea that was moved by the nation’s ombudsman, according to an official statement on Thursday. The court also said it needed more time to study the matter.

“The petition pertains to a key issue that must be considered carefully, as well as the principles of constitutional monarchy that requires further consideration,” the court said in the statement.

The court didn’t issue any directive on parliament’s plan to hold a fresh premier vote tentatively set for Friday. The ombudsman’s had sought a court order to suspend the vote until it rules on the plea.

Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon, is set to seek parliamentary approval as the prime ministerial candidate of a new coalition being put together by Pheu Thai, a party linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The party parted ways with first-placed Move Forward on Wednesday and is set to unveil a new alliance that may include some conservative groups opposed to Pita.

The charter court has already accepted a case brought by the Election Commission that threatens to disqualify Pita, whose lawmaker status has since been suspended. It’s also hearing another case that could see Move Forward Party disbanded and its leaders banned from politics.

