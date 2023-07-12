You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 12, 2023
Thai Court Receives Case Against PM Aspirant Pita’s Party
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Thai court Wednesday admitted a case seeking dissolution of Move Forward, the party that won the most seats in the May general election, over its vow to amend the country’s royal defamation law.
The Constitutional Court gave the Move Forward party and its leader Pita Limjaroenrat 15 days to respond and defend themselves against a complaint made by Theerayuth Suwankaesorn, a lawyer. Pita, who is the lone prime ministerial candidate, separately faces a complaint that’s been referred to the court after the Election Commission found him to have breached election rules.
