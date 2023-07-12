(Bloomberg) -- A Thai court Wednesday admitted a case seeking dissolution of Move Forward, the party that won the most seats in the May general election, over its vow to amend the country’s royal defamation law.

The Constitutional Court gave the Move Forward party and its leader Pita Limjaroenrat 15 days to respond and defend themselves against a complaint made by Theerayuth Suwankaesorn, a lawyer. Pita, who is the lone prime ministerial candidate, separately faces a complaint that’s been referred to the court after the Election Commission found him to have breached election rules.

