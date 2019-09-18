(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Constitutional Court rejected a petition from 110 lawmakers that claimed Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is ineligible for office.

Prayuth was entitled to seek to become premier after the March general election, according to a televised judgment on Wednesday in Bangkok.

The petition argued Prayuth was a state official when he won the parliamentary vote for premier in June, and as such was ineligible to stand under constitutional rules.

