(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Constitutional Court called for more documents in a petition seeking to disband the nation’s largest opposition party that was previously found guilty of breaching the country’s charter over efforts to amend the royal defamation law.

The Election Commission, which submitted the petition earlier this week to dissolve Move Forward Party, has seven days to supply additional documents as some evidence submitted was unclear, the court said in a statement. The court did not say when it will make a decision whether to accept the case for consideration.

The election body’s petition was based on the court’s verdict in January that the upstart party’s campaign to loosen the lese majeste law, also known as Article 112 of the Thai penal code, amounted to an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.