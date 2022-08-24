(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will act as a caretaker leader from Wednesday after a constitutional court ordered Prayuth Chan-Ocha to stop working as premier until it rules on whether he breached an eight-year term limit.

“General Prayuth Chan-Ocha fully respects the Constititional Court’s decision, and will stop performing duties as prime minister from today,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Prayuth, 68, will continue as the defense minister. Widely regarded as a political kingmaker, Prawit leads Palang Pracharath, the largest party in the government coalition.

The changes come as Prayuth has tried to hold on to power since becoming prime minister following the 2014 coup that he led. He has survived no-confidence votes on his leadership as well as major protests in 2020 calling for his resignation.

This time, the term limits enshrined in a military-backed constitution are being used against Prayuth. His powers are suspended from Aug. 24 until the court rules on a petition filed by opposition parties. The court said in a statement Wednesday it was a unanimous decision to accept the petition which has some merit.

Prayuth will have 15 days to submit a response to the court upon receiving a copy of the petition.

Recent opinion polls show Prayuth’s popularity has been declining in part due to his administration’s handling of Covid and rising inflation. More than 93% of 374,063 surveyed by a network of academics from eight Thai universities said he should not stay in office for more than eight years, according to results published on Monday.

While the baht extended losses to as much as 0.4% to 32.27 to a dollar on the news, the benchmark stock index erased gains of as much as 0.3% to trade 0.5% lower at 2:36 p.m. in Bangkok.

‘Big Surprise’

The court’s decision was a “very big surprise” and may be aimed at lowering the political temperature, according to said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University. A majority of the members in the court were appointed by the military-backed Senate.

“It’s a strategic game to make the establishment look good and at least restore the trust in the constitutional court and the country’s reputation ahead of polls,” Titipol added.

There has been speculation of early elections, which must be called by March 2023 when the four-year term ends for Prayuth’s government.

Prayuth’s opponents had sought the court ruling on when his term should end, arguing he cannot stay a day beyond Aug. 23 under the military-backed charter enacted in 2017. Prayuth has completed eight years as prime minister, first as a junta leader and then returning to the job after elections in 2019.

Some of Prayuth’s supporters have contested this view, saying the law must not be used retroactively and his term should be counted only from when the military-backed constitution became effective in 2017. Others have said his start date should be from when he became a civilian prime minister in 2019.

In a joint statement on Sunday, 38 groups including civil society and student activists had called on Prayuth to resign and urged the constitutional court to decide on his fate by Wednesday. Many groups are staging protests at different locations in Bangkok including the Government House this week to pressure the premier to step down.

“For the protesters including young people it’s not about just Prayuth,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. “It’s the whole system. But if they get rid of Prayuth they will be emboldened to build momentum. But it’s up to the court.”

(Updates throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.