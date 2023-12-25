(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s constitutional court will decide next month whether the upstart Move Forward Party had breached the charter with its election campaign to amend the nation’s defamation law that protects the monarchy.

The verdict will be delivered on Jan. 31 for Move Forward, according to a statement by the constitutional court. The party had swept the most seats in parliament on its election pledge but was blocked from forming government by conservative elites aligned with the military and the monarchy.

Pro-establishment lawyer Theerayuth Suwankaesorn filed the case against Move Forward, accusing the party of seeking to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. This would mean a breach of the charter written by allies of the military government that took power after a coup in 2014.

A guilty verdict for Move Forward is likely to prevent the party from discussing or pursuing its long-stated objective to amend the controversial lese majeste law, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years. At least 262 people who have been prosecuted under Article 112 in 287 lawsuits since November 2020, according the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

While a guilty ruling against the party may not immediately lead to its dissolution, it has been widely seen as paving the way for the election commission to push for that outcome. Theerayuth had previously urged the election commission to lodge a case to strike out Move Forward with the constitutional court, as it’s the only agency with the power to move such a petition.

The court will also rule on Jan. 24 on whether Pita Limjaroenrat, the former leader of Move Forward who was in the running to become prime minister, had violated election rules by holding shares in a media company at the time he ran for office ahead of the national vote in May. He was suspended as a lawmaker and resigned as the head of the party in September to make way for a new opposition leader in parliament.

