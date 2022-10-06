(Bloomberg) -- A mass shooting at a daycare center in northeastern Thailand left 32 people dead, majority of them children, according to a police official.

A 34-year-old male used an automatic weapon to fire at the center located in Nong Bua Lamphu province near Thailand’s border with Laos on Thursday afternoon and killed 23 children, Jackrapat Wijitwaitaya said by phone.

The motive behind the crime was unclear but the former policeman, identified as Panya Kamrab, was suspected to be under the influence of drug, Jackrapat said. After fleeing the scene, the assailant shot at more people while driving back to his house, where he killed his wife and child before taking his own life, Jackrapat said.

While mass shooting is not very common in Thailand, a soldier shot dead two of his colleagues at a military facility in Bangkok last month. Twenty nine people were killed during a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s northeast in 2020.

Newly appointed police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who flew to the site of the attack, said the shooter was dismissed from service after he was arrested for drugs.

Authorities ordered the closure of all daycare centers in the area.

