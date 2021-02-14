(Bloomberg) -- Thailand sustained its economic rebound in the final quarter of 2020 despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases, supported by government stimulus measures and a halting recovery in local demand.

Gross domestic product shrank 4.2% from a year ago, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, improving from the prior quarter’s 6.4% contraction and better than the median estimate of -5.4% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. For all of 2020, the economy contracted 6.1%, compared with 2.3% growth in 2019 and the 6.4% contraction expected.

The Covid pandemic has hit two of Thailand’s main growth drivers, tourism and trade, particularly hard. The government has responded with a series of measures, including tax incentives and a $1.7 billion stimulus package in the fourth quarter, as well as a $7 billion program of cash handouts in the first quarter of this year after a fresh outbreak began in mid-December.

The council lowered its 2021 growth forecast to 2.5%-3.5%, compared to a previous estimate in November of 3.5%-4.5% growth. That forecast is in line with the 2.8% rise seen by the country’s Finance Ministry and the 3.2% growth the central bank predicts.

GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, the council said Monday, better than the median estimate of a 0.8% gain in a Bloomberg survey. The economy had grown 6.5% in the third quarter after bottoming out mid-year.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Thailand held its key interest rate steady for a sixth straight meeting, saying fiscal measures and policy coordination among government agencies would be critical to support the economy going forward.

