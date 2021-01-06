(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s biggest opposition party plans to begin a process for a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and his government on Jan. 27.

The debate is expected to last seven days and will focus on “the government’s mismanagement” and its Covid-19 response, which has caused “damage to the country,” according to Prasert Jantararuangthong, secretary of Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai.

Last year, Prayuth and five other ministers survived a no-confidence vote when Parliament rejected the motions after a week-long censure debate over the government’s performance, during which Prayuth had to rebut a range of criticisms.

