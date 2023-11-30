(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn named former prime minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha as a member of his Privy Council, which advises the monarch.

The Royal Gazette announced Prayuth’s addition to the 19-member council late Wednesday. The group — significantly made up of army generals and former commanders of the country’s armed forces — advises the king on matters related to his royal duties, according to the country’s constitution.

The appointment came months after 69-year-old Prayuth quit politics in the wake of his party’s defeat in the May general election. A former Thai army chief, Prayuth first seized power in a military coup in 2014 and stayed on as the head of a civilian government following an election in 2019.

His exit from politics earlier this year allowed his conservative party, United Thai Nation, to join the ruling coalition led by Pheu Thai Party, which in the run-up to elections had vowed not to consider former coup-makers as allies. Pheu Thai and its predecessors, backed by the influential Shinawatra clan, have been at the receiving end of a string of coups and court decisions.

Among the king’s current Privy Councilors, five other members were part of Prayuth’s military government that ruled after the 2014 coup. In 2020, King Vajiralongkorn also appointed former army chief Apirat Kongsompong as the vice-chamberlain of the Bureau of the Royal Household and the deputy director of the Crown Property Bureau.

