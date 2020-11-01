(Bloomberg) -- Facing the biggest anti-government protests in years, King Maha Vajiralongkorn called Thailand “the land of compromise” in a rare public comment after months of demonstrations in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Thai monarch was responding to a question by U.K.’s Channel 4 News on whether there’s room for compromise amid the protests as he met with supporters in a walkabout. More than 62% of participants in a poll published a week ago by Bangkok’s Suan Dusit University said discontent with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha was a key reason for the recent demonstrations.

Political uncertainties have risen in Thailand with the widespread protests, making the Thai baht and stock market the worst performers in Asia this year in U.S. dollar terms. Protesters are also pushing for a more democratic constitution and more accountability for the king.

Here’s What May Happen Next in Thailand’s Historic Protests

While initially declining to comment on demands for more reforms, the monarch offered an olive branch to protesters.

“We love them all the same,” he said of the demonstrators, repeating the line two more times.

Prayuth told reporters Friday that “no one wants to stage a coup” when asked about rumors and suggestions by some protesters of possible military action to replace him. “We never think about this. We need to be careful and prevent the situation from escalating.”

The former army chief has run Thailand for over six years, having taken power himself in a 2014 coup and returning as premier after elections last year under a constitution produced by his military regime.

These Are Key Players to Watch in Thailand’s Political Upheaval

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.