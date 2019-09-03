(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament will debate the incomplete oath of office taken by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and the Cabinet, a controversy some critics say could render the less than two-month-old government illegitimate.

The debate will be held on Sept. 18, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong told reporters in Bangkok on Tuesday after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Prayuth and the Cabinet were sworn-in in July after a disputed general election in March. But he and his ministers have been attacked for failing to utter part of the oath of office during the ceremony.

Last month, the Office of the Ombudsman sent a complaint about the incomplete oath-taking to the Constitutional Court to decide if it’s a breach of the charter. The Ombudsman said it’s up to the court to say whether it will accept the case.

