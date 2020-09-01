(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s main stock index dropped and the currency pared gains on a report that Finance Minister Predee Daochai has tendered his resignation weeks after taking office because of ill health.

The benchmark SET index of stocks fell as much as 0.7%, while the Thai baht was little changed at 31.110 to the dollar as of 4:15 p.m. local time, paring gains of as much as 0.6% earlier in the day.

The former banker handed over his resignation to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Tuesday, Thai-language newspaper Khaosod reported, citing an unidentified government official. The prime minister has yet to accept Predee’s request to quit the cabinet, the newspaper said.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, a government spokeswoman, said she was unaware of the minister’s resignation. Predee attended a Cabinet meeting with Prayuth earlier Tuesday.

A former co-president of Kasikornbank Pcl, Predee took office on Aug. 12 as part of several changes Prayuth made to his Cabinet to shape the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

