(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Navy is searching for 31 officers stranded at sea after a vessel sank Monday night during a storm.

As of noon local time on Monday, 75 officers have been rescued out of 106 on board the HTMS Sukhothai corvette, which sunk 37 kilometers (20 nautical miles) offshore in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, according to a navy tweet and a government statement. Eleven officers were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The incident was caused by strong tidal waves, which caused seawater to seep into the electrical system via an exhaust pipe of the vessel, according to the navy’s Facebook post. The overflow later caused engine malfunction and tilted the ship.

The navy has set up an assistance center and is seeking coordination for the rescue mission, the post said.

READ: Thai Navy Rescuing 33 Sailors After Ship Sinks Early Monday

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.