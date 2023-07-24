(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Office of the Ombudsman plans to petition the constitutional court to delay a vote to select new prime minister until it rules on a parliamentary move to deny re-nomination of pro-democracy leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

The office will petition the charter court to rule on the legality of last week’s parliament vote against Pita’s renomination, Secretary-General Keirov Kritteranon told a briefing on Monday. The office will also request the court to delay a fresh vote, now scheduled for July 27, until it rules on the petition, he said.

A joint sitting of Thai parliament last week rejected Pita’s bid to be nominated as the prime ministerial candidate for a second time after he lost a vote a week earlier.

