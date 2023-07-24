You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
2m ago
Thai Ombudsman to Petition Charter Court to Delay PM Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Office of the Ombudsman plans to petition the constitutional court to delay a vote to select new prime minister until it rules on a parliamentary move to deny re-nomination of pro-democracy leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
The office will petition the charter court to rule on the legality of last week’s parliament vote against Pita’s renomination, Secretary-General Keirov Kritteranon told a briefing on Monday. The office will also request the court to delay a fresh vote, now scheduled for July 27, until it rules on the petition, he said.
A joint sitting of Thai parliament last week rejected Pita’s bid to be nominated as the prime ministerial candidate for a second time after he lost a vote a week earlier.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
