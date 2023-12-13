(Bloomberg) -- A Thai criminal court sentenced an opposition lawmaker to six years in jail under the country’s royal defamation law, as challenges mounted against the party that was blocked from power after winning a general election earlier this year.

Rukchanok Srinork, a 29-year-old lawmaker belonging to the Move Forward Party, was found guilty of defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn in two 2021 posts on Twitter, now known as X, according to a statement by the criminal court on Wednesday. Two social media posts also violated a cyber crime law. She pleaded not guilty, the court said.

Rukchanok was released hours later on bail and told reporters she planned to appeal the verdict.

Thailand’s lese majeste law, known as Article 112 of the country’s penal code, punishes anyone who defames the king, the queen, the heir or the regent for up to 15 years in prison. The Move Forward Party ran a campaign ahead of the May election with vows to amend the law and introduce sweeping reforms that challenge traditional military and business elites, before sweeping the most seats in the parliament.

The ruling is the latest challenge to Move Forward Party and its lawmakers, whose election win threatened to upend Thailand’s political atmosphere. With a progressive platform that openly defies the country’s royalist establishment, Move Forward still faces a case that threatens its dissolution over its election campaign pledge to amend the lese majeste law.

Earlier, conservative elites opposed to Move Forward’s reformist agendas blocked its then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat from becoming prime minister, resulting in months of political deadlock. Pita also faces disqualification as lawmaker over a case alleging he held shares in a media company while running for office.

Before joining Move Forward Party, Rukchanok was a prominent activist in a student-led pro-democracy movement in 2020 that broke taboos by calling for reforms of the country’s powerful monarchy, including an abolishment of the lese majeste law.

At least 262 people have been charged with royal defamation since the 2020 protest movement, according to statistics compiled by rights group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

