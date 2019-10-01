(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party said the country’s attorney general decided against indicting its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit on computer crimes charges.

The attorney general passed the recommendation to the police, and if they concur, the case will be dropped, Worawit Nitiborrirak, a lawyer for Future Forward, said in a telephone interview Tuesday in Bangkok.

The Office of the Attorney General didn’t pick up several phone calls seeking to confirm the decision.

Tycoon-turned-politician Thanathorn and two other Future Forward members faced prosecution under Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act for allegedly spreading false information, accusations they denied.

Thanathorn is a staunch critic of military influence in Thai politics and an advocate for major reforms, putting him in conflict with the country’s powerful generals.

His pledge to restore full democracy propelled Future Forward to about 18% of votes in the March general election, the first since a coup in 2014.

Thanathorn is suspended from parliament over a media shareholding case, and faces potential imprisonment over a sedition charge. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

