Thai Parliament to Vote for PM Again on July 27

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament will convene on July 27 to vote again to select the country’s new prime minister.

The session will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Bangkok before lawmakers are called to vote for the premier at 5:00 p.m., House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters at the parliament house late Wednesday.

Wan Noor’s comment came after lawmakers voted earlier Wednesday that Pita Limjaroenrat, the frontrunner for the top job, could not be nominated again following a previous bid that was blocked last week by conservative parties and the military-appointed Senate.

