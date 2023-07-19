You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Thai Parliament to Vote for PM Again on July 27
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament will convene on July 27 to vote again to select the country’s new prime minister.
The session will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Bangkok before lawmakers are called to vote for the premier at 5:00 p.m., House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters at the parliament house late Wednesday.
Wan Noor’s comment came after lawmakers voted earlier Wednesday that Pita Limjaroenrat, the frontrunner for the top job, could not be nominated again following a previous bid that was blocked last week by conservative parties and the military-appointed Senate.
READ: Thailand Bars Election Winner From PM Race as Tension Builds
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds