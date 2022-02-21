(Bloomberg) -- Peace talks between the Thai government and rebels from southern Thailand will resume in Malaysia on March 7, according to a report in the Star newspaper, citing the facilitator for the negotiations.

Representatives from both sides will meet at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, the report said citing Rahim Noor, who represents the Malaysian government.

The parties last met in Malaysia in January and Rahim had said then that the meetings had progressed “very well,” according to the report.

