Mar 11, 2021
Thai Premier Delays AstraZeneca Shot Over Probe Into Blood Clots
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Health Ministry said that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and some of his cabinet members who are scheduled to get their AstraZeneca Plc. vaccines on Friday have postponed their appointments following reports of blood clot concerns.
The last-minute change of plans on Friday morning came after suspensions of the vaccine in some European countries, including in Denmark, Italy and Norway. The government will hold a briefing later this morning to address the postponement.
