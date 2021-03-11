(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Health Ministry said that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and some of his cabinet members who are scheduled to get their AstraZeneca Plc. vaccines on Friday have postponed their appointments following reports of blood clot concerns.

The last-minute change of plans on Friday morning came after suspensions of the vaccine in some European countries, including in Denmark, Italy and Norway. The government will hold a briefing later this morning to address the postponement.

