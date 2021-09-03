(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s parliament is set to vote on a no-confidence motion for the third time against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who faces infighting within his party and protesters demanding his resignation just as his government relaxes virus curbs to boost the economy.

Over the past four days, opposition lawmakers censured Prayuth and his top ministers, saying they mismanaged the economic assistance programs, virus containment measures and the vaccination rollout. While Thailand’s daily infections have come down from a peak of over 20,000 cases, just about 12% of 70 million people are fully inoculated -- well below a global average of about 28%, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The no-confidence votes on Saturday will be against the prime minister and five others including Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Although this third attempt by the opposition to unseat the government since the 2019 elections is expected to fail given that Prayuth’s coalition holds about 60% of parliament seats, the infighting within his ruling party Palang Pracharath may complicate matters.

“There are two key factions competing against one another in the party, and if Prayuth’s side loses out, he won’t get enough votes from his coalition to survive this motion,” said Punchada Sirivunnabood, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. If Prayuth failed to muster enough support, the entire Cabinet would be removed and the parliament would need to elect a new prime minister, she said.

Prayuth on Friday denied there was any conflict within the party leadership, saying he’s “not worried” about the vote and will leave it to parliament to decide if they have confidence in him.

Protest Movement

Even if coup leader-turned-premier Prayuth survives the vote, he still faces a youth-led protest movement that has been demanding his resignation for more than a year over allegations the government is a continuation of his junta. Pro-democracy demonstrators have held daily gatherings for much of this week to keep the pressure on the military-backed government and Prayuth, who repeatedly said he wouldn’t quit or dissolve parliament.

“Throughout Thai history, there’s no other prime minister that helped the people like I did,” Prayuth said earlier this week at the censure debates. He pointed to various measures to support people and businesses affected by the pandemic and to prop up the tourism-dependent country by boosting public spending, consumption and exports.

Prayuth rebutted claims from the opposition, saying the government was doing its best to save lives and revive the economy despite the fast-evolving situation and budget constraints. He argued that Thailand managed the pandemic relatively well with infection and death rates lower than global averages, and that the government has provided unprecedented financial support.

Thailand relaxed some of its lockdown restrictions this month to allow for travel as well as reopening restaurants and malls in a bid to gradually boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which contracted last year and is forecast for a weak recovery in 2021. The move is part of the government’s “living with Covid” strategy that allows more economic sectors to reopen provided the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed.

The country still has more than 150,000 active cases, with nearly 5,000 in critical condition. Fatalities have topped 12,000 just as some of the virus curbs were eased, while over 1.2 million cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.