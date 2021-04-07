(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said he’s concerned about a new wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping the nation’s capital and hinted at fresh control measures to stem the outbreak that’s already forced the closure of dozens of nightlife entertainment venues.

Prayuth chose to hold the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday via video conference after an aide to a minister tested positive for Covid-19. The prime minister has tested negative so far, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The government may unveil more measures to control the outbreak later on Wednesday, Prayuth said, urging people to be more cautious about the latest outbreak. Authorities ordered the closure of 196 night-entertainment venues in Bangkok from Tuesday after new clusters tied to these centers accounted for a majority of the new cases in recent days.

Thailand’s benchmark SET Index of stocks dropped as much as 1.4% as shares of hotels, restaurants and retailers tumbled on concerns of tougher measures hurting sales. But Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Pcl, the nation’s biggest glove maker, jumped as much as 6% on speculation the new outbreak will fuel demand for its products.

“Although the impact on the economy will probably be less severe compared with the previous outbreak, the surge in new cases may raise concern whether the infections will jump further and probably reach a new peak,” said Padon Vannarat, the head of research at Yuanta Securities Co. “We advise investors to be cautious about equity investments.”

Thailand reported nearly 450 new cases in the past two days, almost half of which were traced to the new clusters in Bangkok. A Covid-19 panel of officials are set to consider a health ministry proposal that all restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and four surrounding provinces close daily at 9 p.m. and the venues suspend sale of alcoholic beverages.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.