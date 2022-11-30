(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha named three ministers to his cabinet on Wednesday, in what is likely to be the last round of expansion ahead of polls due early next year.

Former government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana was appointed a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a Royal Gazette notification. Thanakorn had resigned as the spokesman in August to become a member of parliament with the ruling Palang Pracharath party.

Prayuth also filled two vacant positions by naming Sunthorn Pansangthong, also affiliated with Palang Pracharath, as a deputy minister of agriculture, and Narit Kumnurak, a lawmaker with the Democrat Party, as a deputy interior minister, according to the document.

Thailand’s Election Commission is preparing to hold general elections on May 7, assuming Prayuth’s government completes its four-year term on March 23, according to local media reports.

