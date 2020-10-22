(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha ordered the withdrawal of a state of emergency in the nation’s capital that barred large gatherings amid pro-democracy protests calling for the resignation of the government and monarchy reform.

The withdrawal of the emergency rules from Thursday noon follows a de-escalation in the situation that allows authorities to use existing laws to manage protests, according to a notification signed by Prayuth in the Royal Gazette.

