(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said the government is planning a public forum this month for the country’s youth to voice their concerns and opinions, following dozens of youth-led, anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks across the country.

“I’m concerned about our youth, and I want them to know that we’ll listen to their ideas about what they want their future to look like,” Prayuth said after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Many of the protesters demand the government’s resignation and the rewriting of a constitution that they view as a continuation of military influence in Thai politics, with several demonstrations drawing hundreds of participants.

Prayuth, the former army chief, led a military coup in 2014. He ruled as the head of a junta for five years and returned as leader after a disputed election last year. His multi-party coalition has steadily tightened its grip on power after forming the government.

Also on Tuesday, Prayuth said he would “support the amendment of the charter where necessary,” and won’t obstruct the process. The country’s biggest opposition party, Pheu Thai, said on Monday that it would submit a petition to Parliament this week to amend the constitution.

The rising political noise is an added risk to the trade- and tourism-dependent economy that’s already facing an 8.5% contraction this year, the biggest decline in Asia.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.