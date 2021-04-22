(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha expressed his concerns over the political situation in neighboring Myanmar during a call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ahead of the Asean Summit this weekend.

“I realize that the situation in Myanmar poses a great challenge for peace and stability in the region,” Prayuth said in Bangkok on Thursday. The Thai premier said he’s unable to travel and attend the meeting because of the virus outbreak situation in Thailand, which began early April and has since infected more than 17,000 people mainly in the capital.

Thai Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will attend the summit in Jakarta as a special envoy in the premier’s stead.

