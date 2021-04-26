(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is weighing fresh control measures to contain the biggest wave of coronavirus outbreak to hit the Southeast Asian nation after capital Bangkok ordered more businesses to close from Monday.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the nation’s main virus task force chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, will consider the new restrictions on Wednesday, National Security Council Secretary General Natthapol Nakpanich said in Bangkok. The panel will also consider whether more stringent curbs on movements and businesses are needed in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has seen its total Covid-19 cases nearly double since the beginning of April with the resurgence of an outbreak tied to entertainment venues in Bangkok that has since spread to much of the nation of 77 provinces . The country reported its biggest one-day jump in new infections on Saturday and record fatalities on Sunday, with total case count reaching 57,508.

Authorities in Bangkok closed dozens of businesses such as cinemas, gyms, and convention centers for two weeks starting Monday, while allowing malls and convenience stores to remain open but with shortened hours. Earlier this month, the city of 10 million people had ordered the shutdown of pubs and bars, which were identified as sources for new clusters of infections.

