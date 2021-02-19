(Bloomberg) -- Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha survived a no-confidence vote in parliament after a four-day debate in which the opposition criticized his government for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, the economy and alleged corruption.

The no-confidence motion against the premier was rejected by 272 lawmakers, while 206 voted supported it, according to a televised broadcast of the procedure in parliament on Saturday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.