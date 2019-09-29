(Bloomberg) -- Smog descended on Thailand’s capital on Monday, leaving Bangkok with some of the worst air in the world and prompting the premier to warn people to wear masks.

Bangkok ranked third for pollution globally among major cities at about 9:45 a.m. local time Monday, data from monitoring firm IQAir AirVisual showed. Some officials said the haze thickened because weather patterns had curbed wind.

Pollution spikes caused by industrial emissions, construction, crop burning and vehicle fumes have rattled Thailand in recent years. The smog was one of the top trending items in the country on Twitter, underlining growing concern as officials struggle to control the problem.

Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-Ocha took to Twitter to tell people to don masks if they plan to undertake activities outside, and asked factories and building sites to cooperate by curbing smoke and dust.

Southeast Asia in the past few weeks suffered from poor air quality caused by Indonesian forest fires, but hot-spots there have dwindled.

The episodes of smog in Thailand haven’t damaged tourism so far. However, worsening haze could pose a challenge for an industry that’s key to economic growth.

To contact the reporter on this story: Suttinee Yuvejwattana in Bangkok at suttinee1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sunil Jagtiani at sjagtiani@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.