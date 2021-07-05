Thai Prime Minister Self Isolates After Covid Exposure at Phuket Reopening

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha will isolate at home for a week after he was exposed to a person who tested positive for coronavirus during reopening events in Phuket province on July 1.

The premier, who has received two AstraZeneca vaccine doses, will continue his work as usual, including closely following the coronavirus outbreak situation, according to Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman.

