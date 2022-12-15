(Bloomberg) -- Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalized after she fell unconscious due to an unspecified heart condition, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The 44-year-old princess lost consciousness due to the heart condition while training her pet dog for a competition in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday, the bureau said in a statement on Thursday.

The princess received initial medical care in a local hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima and her condition was stabilized to some extent, the bureau said. She was later transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for a thorough examination and further treatment, according to the palace.

Thailand’s supreme Buddhist patriarch on Thursday ordered monks to offer prayers twice a day at temples for the princess.

Bajrakitiyabha is the oldest of the king’s seven children from three different marriages and was seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne that could make her the first female monarch of the Southeast Asian nation.

King Vajiralongkorn, who ascended the throne in 2016, has not formally announced an heir.

Bajrakitiyabha holds a doctoral degree in law from Cornell University and was the nation’s top diplomat to Austria. She held ambassadorial roles for UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She is the only daughter of Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

The princess had also served in the Attorney General’s office and holds the rank of a general in the the king’s Royal Security Command unit.

