(Bloomberg) -- Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is “stable to some extent” after being hospitalized last week due to a heart issue, the Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement Monday.

The 44-year-old princess lost consciousness Wednesday due to a heart condition while training her dog for a competition in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province. She was airlifted to Bangkok to receive medical treatment.

An examination showed that the princess’s heart was not contracting as well as it should, but her heartbeat is controllable by medication, according to the statement. A coronary angiography — a procedure to examine blood flow to the heart — showed no abnormalities, the palace said.

The princess has been prescribed medicine and equipment to assist the functioning of her heart, lungs and kidneys, and doctors will be monitoring her condition closely, according to the palace.

READ: Thai Princess Hospitalized After Collapse From Heart Ailment (1)

Bajrakitiyabha, the oldest of the king’s seven children from three different marriages, has been seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne, which would make her the first female monarch of the Southeast Asian nation. King Vajiralongkorn, 70, has not appointed an heir since taking the throne in 2016.

Bajrakitiyabha has a law degree from Cornell University and has served as a diplomat to Austria and in roles for UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The princess has also served in the attorney general’s office and holds the rank of general in the king’s Royal Security Command unit.

Thailand’s supreme Buddhist patriarch has ordered monks to offer prayers twice a day for the princess at temples in the country and overseas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.