(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of anti-government protesters began gathering in Thailand’s capital, intensifying a three-month long movement calling for greater democracy and less power for the monarchy.

The mostly student-led group moved up the time of the protest to early Wednesday to avoid clashes with pro-government and royalist groups, which are also planning several gatherings in Bangkok later in the day, it said in a statement. The anti-government protesters plan to march to the Prime Minister’s office and surround the complex later today.

The protesters are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and a rewriting of the constitution drafted after a 2014 coup he led that helped him stay on following elections last year. They also want curbs on some powers of the monarchy, such as prohibiting the king from endorsing any coups and revoking restrictive laws that criminalize insults against King Maha Vajiralongkorn and top members of the royal family.

The baht fell as much as 0.5% to 31.285 to a U.S. dollar, a one-week low, as the continued protests weighed on investor sentiments. The currency is the second-worst performer in Asia this year as foreign investors turned net sellers of the nation’s stocks and bonds.

“The liquidity is quite low and foreign investors are trying to avoid political risks,” said Jitipol Puksamatanan, head of market strategy at SCB Securities Pcl in Bangkok.

The demonstration is taking place on a route that Vajiralongkorn is expected to use to attend a scheduled event nearby. The protesters have said they will give the passing royal motorcade a three-finger salute -- one of the symbols of the escalating protest movement, which attracted about 50,000 people at a rally last month.

The police arrested several protesters and dispersed a group of demonstrators on Tuesday ahead of the event, which includes camping outside the main government building until the weekend. Deputy Premier Prawit Wongsuwan, who oversees security affairs, said on Monday that the government had prepared for the planned protest.

School and university students, as well as labor groups and the movement supporters outside of Bangkok, are expected to be at the gathering, according to Parit Chiwarak, one of the organizers who wrote a 10-point demand calling for monarchy reform. The date was chosen to mark the anniversary of a 1973 uprising in which dozens of student protesters were killed.

