(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Thai capital for a third straight day after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha rejected calls to quit, escalating a three-month-old movement demanding greater democracy and less power for the monarchy.

Demonstrators defied emergency rules and a ban on large gatherings in Bangkok with a last-minute change in the protest venue after the police took control of the site of a large demonstration a day earlier. Within about an hour of the new location being announced, protesters braved the rain to fill the main intersection near the MBK Center shopping mall in central Bangkok.

Protesters are calling for monarchy reform as well as a rewriting of the constitution, which was drafted by a military-appointed panel after Prayuth, a former army chief, took power in a 2014 coup. The charter was instrumental in helping Prayuth retain power after 2019 elections.

Prayuth on Friday said he won’t resign, and the emergency rules that he declared on Thursday will be in place for 30 days, or less if the situation improves. The state of emergency for Bangkok was announced after tens of thousands of protesters broke through police lines and surrounded Prayuth’s office on Wednesday night.

The protesters’ use of social media to plan their gatherings and open defiance of police point to the resolve of the movement’s leaders to keep up the pressure until their demands are met. The movement, led at first mostly by students, has broken taboos about publicly criticizing the royal family, which sits at the apex of power in Thailand.

More than 50 protesters were arrested this week, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Police have said legal actions will be taken against those who violated the ban on gathering of five or more people.

The mounting demonstrations have weighed on the nation’s currency and stocks, with foreign investors turning net sellers of $10.6 billion of equities and bonds so far this year. The baht capped its first weekly loss in three, while the benchmark SET Index of stocks slid 2.6% this week.

