(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank will probably hold its key rate at a decade-high for an extended period to avert any potential shocks to the economy and the financial system amid an uncertain outlook.

The Monetary Policy Committee considers the benchmark rate of 2.50% as appropriate for supporting long-term sustainable growth and is ready to take into account the outlook on domestic demand and inflation as well as associated risks in policy decisions, according to edited minutes of the panel’s November meeting released on Wednesday.

A total of 200 basis points increase in the key rate in 13 months hasn’t hindered economic recovery though financial conditions have tightened moderately, according to policymakers. The panel sees the need to preserve policy space as an insurance in a highly uncertain global economy beset by geopolitical risks and volatile supply and prices.

While a slower-than-expected recovery in tourism and exports has prompted analysts to slash their growth outlook this year, the Bank of Thailand expects the key drivers of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy to fare better in 2024. Separately, the BOT told an analyst briefing on Wednesday that tourist arrivals will return to pre-pandemic levels by late 2025, driven by non-Chinese visitors.

The BOT has revised down its estimate of Chinese arrivals in 2024 to 6.2 million from a previous forecast of 7.5 million. In 2025, the central bank expects 7.8 million travelers from China.

Prices will remain subdued until early next year, in part because of government subsidies, the central bank said in the briefing. Without the support provided to energy consumers, annual inflation in October and November would have been at 0.9% and 0.7% instead of declining.

The MPC will monitor the fund-raising ability of businesses given the still incomplete pass-through of policy tightening to lending rates. Certain corporate bonds, particularly in the higher-risk segments, will face challenges in rolling over their debts, according to the panel minutes.

The risks to the economy are seen stemming from the pace and continuity of global economic recovery, the impact from the Middle East conflicts, the severity of El Niño and the impact from government’s measures such as the digital wallet scheme and living-cost subsidies, the panel said.

“The current policy rate would also help guard against the buildup of financial imbalances that otherwise could arise under a low-for-long interest rate environment, including an excessive borrowing and search-for-yield behavior, which could exacerbate macro-financial vulnerability down the road,” the minutes showed.

