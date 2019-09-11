(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s ruling coalition is closer to losing its razor-thin majority after a party with one parliamentary seat pulled out of the alliance.

The Prachatham Thai Party left to become an independent opposition after a disagreement flared up, its leader Pichate Satirachaval said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

The government formed after a disputed general election in March now has 252 seats in the 500-strong elected lower house. Another small party with one seat pulled out about a month ago.

Read More: Thai Government’s Majority Under Threat as Party Pulls Out

The election ushered in a civilian administration led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, ending five years under a junta that was also headed by former army chief Prayuth.

The pro-military ruling coalition comprises more than a dozen parties, and there are doubts about whether it will last the full four-year term or easily pass key legislation like the budget.

