(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Pheu Thai party is coming under pressure from conservative lawmakers to ditch coalition partner Move Forward ahead of a third round of voting next week to select a prime minister.

Any prime minister candidate who hopes to gain enough support from the military-appointed Senate must come from an alliance that doesn’t include the progressive Move Forward, Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha said in an interview.

Move Forward won the most seats in the May general election, but its leader Pita Limjaroenrat has been blocked from the top political office in the first two voting sessions by the senators. Pheu Thai has since stepped up to lead the pro-democracy coalition.

Pheu Thai’s candidate risks being blocked from the top job if the alliance with Move Forward stays in place, said Kittisak, who voted against Pita and claims to speak for most senators.

The 67-year-old lawmaker is among the most vocal of the 249-member Senate, a military-appointed body stacked with allies of the royalist establishment. They have opposed Pita because of his reformist agenda, which include amendments to the country’s lese majeste law that penalizes criticism of the monarchy.

READ: Thai Election Winner Lets Ally Lead Government Formation

“Move Forward is a danger to the country and its institutions,” said Kittisak. “As long as Pheu Thai doesn’t divorce Move Forward, senators will never lend their support.”

An uphill battle lies ahead for the eight-party coalition that has staked a claim to form the next government to end nearly a decade of military-backed rule that started after a coup in 2014 by Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who remains caretaker prime minister in the meantime.

Pheu Thai said earlier Friday it remains to be seen what its coalition will now look like. Move Forward said it intended to stay with the coalition, but did not give a firm indication whether it was willing to drop its proposal to amend the royal insult law.

Support from the upper house remains key to securing the premiership, under rules designed in the aftermath of the coup to entrench the establishment. Wednesday’s vote to reject Pita’s re-nomination set a precedent that the next candidate to try for the top job must seek to win in one go.

Move Forward on Friday stepped aside and pledged it will support a Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister in the next voting round on July 27. Thailand’s return to democracy is more important than which candidate from the coalition becomes prime minister, the party’s secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said.

Pheu Thai has yet to name its top prime minister candidate, but property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is seen the most likely choice. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra who was toppled in a 2006 coup, is also an option.

Although some senators may have initially opposed Paetongtarn due to her family and her inexperience, they will support either Pheu Thai candidate, Kittisak said.

“I emphasize that whoever forms the next government must not have Move Forward in the coalition,” he said.

