(Bloomberg) -- Thai stocks fell, nearing bear market territory, as the ongoing selloff by foreign investors and slower economic growth weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SET Index dropped 0.5% to close at 1,373.92 on Tuesday. That brings losses from a Feb. 2022 high to nearly 20%. The gauge is among the world’s worst performers this year.

Local equities have continued to see heavy selling by international funds amid concerns over a potential rise in government debt due to a cash handout plan. They have withdrawn about $5.6 billion from Thai stocks in 2023, the highest outflow among emerging Asian peers, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

“There is lack of any fresh news to support the Thai stock market as domestic consumption remains very weak,” said Narongdach Juntarapaisarn, an investment strategist at Aira Securities Co. “There is also some uncertainty around the government’s proposed cash handout plan, which is expected to face some delay. So there is very limited upside recovery for the Thai market.”

Disappointing economic growth in the third quarter also added to the bleak outlook for Thailand. Slower-than-expected gross domestic product for the three months through September prompted the Bank of Thailand to cut growth forecasts for this year and next.

While Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s $14 billion stimulus program is expected to boost consumption next year, growth may still trail the central bank’s initial projections.

Some analysts say the decline offers good buying opportunity, given that Thai stocks have dropped more than their fundamentals.

The gauge is trading at 14.1 times forward earnings estimates, compared to its five-year average of 16.1 times.

Although all the “negative factors are priced in,” momentum remains weak, Nariporn Klangpremchitt, an analyst at Thananchart Securities, wrote in a note. The “lack of supporting factors and continued selling orders increases pressure on the Thai market to underperform the region.”

