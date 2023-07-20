(Bloomberg) -- Thai students from the nation’s biggest universities called for protests against lawmakers who blocked election winner Pita Limjaroenrat from being nominated for the prime minister’s post, marking growing anger among the people.

Student unions from Thammasat, Chulalongkorn and Mae Fah Luang universities penned an open letter, urging Thai people of all ages to resist those in power through every means available to them.

Thai student groups have been at the forefront of political demonstrations. Most recently in 2020, they called for unprecedented reforms of the monarchy, including the revocation of the lese majeste law as well as calling for reforms making royal spending more transparent.

They had back then opposed the dissolution of the Future Forward Party, the predecessor of Pita’s Move Forward, and also the political ban on its leader Thanatorn Juengrungruangkit.

Protests are currently planned throughout the weekend.

“Today, we the people, are filled with immense disappointment and mourn the demise of justice and democracy in this country,” the students wrote. “However, this is the last day that we will grieve, for tomorrow we will not drown in the despair caused by your inequitable actions.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.