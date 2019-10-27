Thai Union Says It Doesn’t Expect Business Impact From U.S. Step

(Bloomberg) -- Thai Union Group Pcl said it doesn’t expect a material operational impact from the U.S. decision to scrap trade preferences for seafood products from Thailand.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Saturday that eligibility of all Thai seafood products for the so-called Generalized System of Preferences will be revoked. Thai Union said in a statement Sunday that no seafood or pet-food products sold into the U.S. from Thailand are currently covered by the program.

Read More: Trump to Suspend Thailand’s $1.3 Billion Trade Preferences

“At this time, I do not foresee this decision by USTR as having an impact on our business,” Thai Union’s Chief Executive Officer Thiraphong Chansiri said. Thai Union is one of the world’s biggest canned-tuna producers and its brands include Chicken of the Sea and John West.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sunil Jagtiani in Bangkok at sjagtiani@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stephanie Phang at sphang@bloomberg.net, Anto Antony, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.