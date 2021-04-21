Thailand Aims to Boost Vaccines by 50% So It can Reopen for Tourists

Thailand aims to boost its vaccine order by more than 50% to 100 million doses this year in a bid to reach herd immunity as surging local infections threaten to derail its plan to reopen borders to tourism and reboot the economy.

The government plans to buy 35 million more doses from two or three manufacturers, and all vaccines should be administered by the end of 2021, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said a day after chairing a meeting on the country’s new inoculation plan. The National Vaccine Institute is in talks with Pfizer Inc. for as many as 10 million doses, he said Tuesday.

The scaling up of vaccination efforts comes as Moody’s Investors Service cautioned that a new wave of Covid-19 cases threatens to further derail an economy that relies on tourism for about a fifth of gross domestic product. Infections have surged more than 60% so far this month, prompting at least two GDP downgrades, while fewer than 1% of Thais have received at least one of two vaccine doses.

Read: Thailand’s Restrictions to Constrain Economic Recovery: Moody’s

“The rollout has been too slow,” Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said in an interview.

The focus now should be to administer vaccines as fast as possible in order to reopen for tourists and foreign investors, said Kanit, who’s also a member of Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee. “If we can’t contain the outbreak situation and can’t reach herd immunity, no one will come here.”

Thailand has announced plans to reopen Phuket from July by waiving quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists heading there. It’s using the resort island as a testing ground before expanding similar easing measures to other tourist hotspots such as Koh Samui.

