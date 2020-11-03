(Bloomberg) -- Thailand may rope in a former prime minister to lead a reconciliation committee proposed by the parliament to resolve key issues raised by pro-democracy protesters.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has approached at least four former premiers and representatives of several political parties to be part of the panel, which may also include protest groups. A special parliament session last week proposed the formation of the reconciliation committee and designated Chuan, himself a former prime minister, to finalize its composition.

The speaker has already consulted former prime ministers Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, Anand Panyarachun, Somchai Wongsawat and Abhisit Vejjajiva about the formation of the committee, his office confirmed, adding he also plans to consult former speakers and opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat. The move to diffuse the political tension follows King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s olive branch to protesters in which he called Thailand “the land of compromise.”

The protesters, who have been staging near-daily gatherings for almost three weeks, are demanding more transparency and accountability for the monarchy, a rewritten constitution, and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who had repeatedly refused to quit. The political unrest has eroded investor confidence with the benchmark Thai stock index extending losses to 23% this year.

Past Panels

While Prayuth has supported the formation of the reconciliation committee, protest groups have threatened to remain on the streets until their demands are fully met. The suggestions of past reconciliation committees in Thailand have largely gone ignored, including recommendations issued after a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 2010.

The protesters have broken long-held taboos about publicly criticizing the royal family, with demands for the monarch to no longer endorse coups, provide transparency in how funds are spent, and the abolition of laws that stifle discussion of the royal family.

While the anti-government groups haven’t staged a major rally since marching to the Germany embassy last week to demand a probe into King Vajiralongkorn’s legal status in the European country, pro-royalist groups have held demonstrations, raising fears of clashes between the rival gatherings. But the political disruptions are unlikely to trigger immediate economic implications, according to DBS Bank Ltd.

“While ongoing political protests compound the challenging growth environment due to the coronavirus, the fallout might not be long-lasting, barring an escalation in tensions,” DBS said in a report Tuesday.

