(Bloomberg) -- Thailand cleared Johnson & Johnson’s single shot Covid-19 vaccine for local emergency use, the third manufacturer to win the approval from the Southeast Asian nation.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the shots on Thursday, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook. Vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. were previously approved and are being used in the national inoculation program.

The approval showed that Thailand is open to all vaccine manufacturers and is keen to provide more choices to its people, Anutin said.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd. has submitted some documents for approval, while Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm and Moderna Inc. have shown interest in seeking local approvals, according to Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator. So far, more than 5,800 are fully vaccinated and 96,000 more have received their first shots.

Thai private firms and hospitals keen to administer the locally approved vaccines can register with the Department of Disease Control, Paisarn said on Thursday, adding that the government hasn’t ordered any shots from Johnson & Johnson.

The government has so far approved plans to purchase a total of 63 million and is in talks to procure an additional 5 million doses from Sinovac, according to officials. It aims to inoculate at least 50% of the nation’s population before the end of 2021.

(Updates with more details from penultimate paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.