(Bloomberg) -- Thailand began its mass vaccination drive with a target of inoculating 70% of its residents before the end of this year to prepare the tourism-reliant nation for a wider reopening next year.

The Southeast Asian nation plans to administer about 500,000 shots per day starting Monday, compared to about 100,000 daily average over the past week, according to health ministry officials. The target population in the initial phase of the nationwide rollout include residents in Bangkok, the epicenter of the current outbreak, and those in Phuket, which is scheduled to test the reopening for vaccinated tourists from July 1, they said.

Thailand is ramping up its pace of vaccine rollout to contain the country’s worst wave of infections that began in April, causing a sixfold jump in cases and a surge in Covid deaths. New clusters of infections have also emerged in its factories in recent weeks, threatening the nation’s manufacturing and exports sector, a key economic engine.

Thailand’s pace of vaccine rollout over the past three months was restricted by limited supplies from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and AstraZeneca Plc. To date, about 4.2 million doses of shots have been administered, covering about 3% of the population.

The delivery of millions of shots each month from June will allow the government to expand the inoculation program, which has an official target of administering 100 million shots, covering 70% of the country’s residents, by December.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.