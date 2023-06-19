(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Election Commission has certified the results of May 14 vote, paving the way for parliament to convene and elect a new prime minister.

The poll agency endorsed the results of all 500 seats in the House of Representatives to which election was held, Commission’s Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said at a televised briefing on Monday. The results cover 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats.

The commission decided to certify the results of all seats as it was unable to complete investigation into all complaints it received within 60 days, according to Sawaeng.

Under Thai election rules, the commission has to certify the results within 60 days of the polling.

An eight-party coalition of pro-democracy parties fronted by Move Forward party has staked claim to form the next government under Pita Limjaroenrat. Even though the bloc commands the support of about 62% of the lawmakers in the 500-member House of Representatives, it’s still short of the threshold of 376 votes needed to ensure Pita’s win in a joint sitting with the 250-member Senate.

