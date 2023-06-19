You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Thailand Certifies Poll Results, Paving Way for New Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Election Commission has certified the results of May 14 vote, paving the way for parliament to convene and elect a new prime minister.
The poll agency endorsed the results of all 500 seats in the House of Representatives to which election was held, Commission’s Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said at a televised briefing on Monday. The results cover 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats.
The commission decided to certify the results of all seats as it was unable to complete investigation into all complaints it received within 60 days, according to Sawaeng.
Under Thai election rules, the commission has to certify the results within 60 days of the polling.
Read More: Latest Hurdle for Thai Election Winner Centers on Media Shares
An eight-party coalition of pro-democracy parties fronted by Move Forward party has staked claim to form the next government under Pita Limjaroenrat. Even though the bloc commands the support of about 62% of the lawmakers in the 500-member House of Representatives, it’s still short of the threshold of 376 votes needed to ensure Pita’s win in a joint sitting with the 250-member Senate.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:14
Are GICs a good investment with interest rates so high?
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M
-
5:59
Businesses that adopt artificial intelligence quickly will see the benefits: Expert
-
8:03
Toronto condo developer's take on housing demand in the GTA
-
3:57
Most sought-after Toronto real estate neighbourhoods
-
4:03
Apple downgrade pushes bullish analyst ratings to 2-year low