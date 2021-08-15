(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s main economic planning body cut this year’s economic growth forecast as the nation’s worst Covid-19 outbreak leads to record deaths, falling local demand and delayed tourist arrivals.

Gross domestic product now is expected to grow 0.7% to 1.2% this year, down from the 1.5%-2.5% predicted in May, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday as it reported final second-quarter data.

“The Thai economy hasn’t entered recession yet. But it has lost growth momentum since the flareup of the outbreak in April,” Danucha Pichayanan, the council’s secretary general, said in the agency’s Facebook Live on Monday.

According to the latest weighted average of 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, GDP should grow 1.8% this year. That’s particularly weak considering it’s a comparison to last year, when Thailand’s economy contracted 6.1%, the most in more than two decades.

The NESDC is Thailand’s latest state agency to cut its 2021 growth forecast as the highly contagious delta variant leads to lockdown-like restrictions that now cover 40% of the population. Earlier this month the Bank of Thailand cut its estimate to 0.7% growth, while the Finance Ministry last month trimmed its prediction to 1.3%.

The council said Monday that gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in April-June from the previous quarter, compared with the median estimate of a 1.1% contraction in a Bloomberg survey of 14 economists. That was better than 0.20% growth in the prior three months.

GDP rose 7.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, versus the survey’s median estimate of 6.6% growth.

Thailand’s new daily Covid cases stayed above 20,000 for a sixth straight day, authorities said Monday. Total cases rose to 928,314, of which 97% have come since the latest wave began in April, official data show. The government said the daily infections may jump to 45,000 by mid-September if the current trend continues.

The nation has administered about 23 million vaccine doses, enough to cover about 17% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker.

Other points from the from the briefing:

Second-quarter growth was powered by exports and private consumption

GDP grew 2% in the first half of the year

(Updates with secretary-general’s comment in third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the 1H growth estimate in the final bullet.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.