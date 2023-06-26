(Bloomberg) -- Thailand destroyed $600 million worth of drugs seized from illegal traffickers that included tons of amphetamines, heroin and cocaine, according to the nation’s Food and Drug Administration.

The narcotics incinerated on Monday included 27 tons of amphetamines, 5 tons of cathinone, 275 kilograms of heroin, 43 kilograms of cocaine and 6 kilograms of opium confiscated in 192 different cases, the agency said. The haul was inspected by officials of various agencies before they were sent for burning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Read More: Thai Mass Killing Prompts Calls for Crackdown on Drugs and Guns

Thailand is a major transit hub for drug trafficking along Southeast Asia’s vast Mekong river valley. The region’s organized crime economy, including the illicit trade in drugs and wildlife, was worth an estimated $130 billion in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

The narcotic haul was burnt in accordance with the guidelines of the US Environmental Protection Agency to ensure no harmful substances or byproducts were released into the environment, Thai FDA said.

The agency broadcast live the burning of the drugs on its Facebook page to ensure transparency and accountability in the storage and destruction of seized drugs.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.