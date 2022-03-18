(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will scrap a pre-arrival Covid-free certificate requirement for vaccinated foreign visitors even as it reported record new infections as more countries ease border controls to benefit from a rebound in global travel.

Visitors to Thailand will now be required to undergo only an RT-PCR test on arrival and a self antigen test on day five, according to Chote Trachu, permanent secretary of the Ministry Of Tourism and Sports. Previously, travelers needed to carry Covid-free certificate issued within 72 hours of boarding a flight.

The nation’s main Covid task force, headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, also agreed to extend a nationwide state of emergency to handle the Covid-19 outbreak by two months through the end of May, Chote said.

Thailand is easing tourist curbs as countries from Australia to the Philippines and Indonesia join nations opening up borders after more than two years. The Southeast Asian nation is counting on the return of tourists in large numbers to sustain a nascent economic revival.

Thailand reported 27,071 new cases on Friday, a record daily count, as an omicron-fueled Covid wave sweeps through much of the country of almost 70 million people. It also reported 80 new deaths, the highest daily fatalities since Nov. 5, official data showed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.